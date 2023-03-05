Bug Fix 2023.03.05.Su

We have received reports of the following problems,

We have corrected them.

Stage F-2 and Stage F-3 are treated as stage clear

even if the boss is defeated.

→Fixed so that the stage is not cleared even if the boss is defeated.

When playing "Survival", the generator would suddenly disappear or would not work

when the remaining time was less than 60 seconds.

→To prevent the sudden disappearance of

Fixed the problem so that the generator will generate

enemies even when the time is less than 60 seconds.