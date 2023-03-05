 Skip to content

鉄之海老 update for 5 March 2023

Bug Fix 2023.03.05.Su

Last edited by Wendy

We have received reports of the following problems,
which have been We have corrected them.

　Stage F-2 and Stage F-3 are treated as stage clear
　even if the boss is defeated.
　→Fixed so that the stage is not cleared even if the boss is defeated.

　When playing "Survival", the generator would suddenly disappear or would not work
　when the remaining time was less than 60 seconds.
　→To prevent the sudden disappearance of
　　Fixed the problem so that the generator will generate
　　enemies even when the time is less than 60 seconds.

Changed files in this update

