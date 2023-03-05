Bug Fix 2023.03.05.Su

We have received reports of the following problems,
which have been corrected.
Stage F-2 and Stage F-3 are treated as stage clear
even if the boss is defeated.
→Fixed so that the stage is not cleared even if the boss is defeated.
When playing "Survival", the generator would suddenly disappear or would not work
when the remaining time was less than 60 seconds.
→To prevent the sudden disappearance of
Fixed the problem so that the generator will generate
enemies even when the time is less than 60 seconds.
Changed files in this update