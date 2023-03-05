 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 5 March 2023

Patch - Update v0.2.74

Patch - Update v0.2.74
Build 10694618

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix
Missing card at the dealer.
Water leakage (tap, shower) between floors.

Changes
Various texture changes.
Position of the EMF in the hand.

New
Added pictures to the collection.

