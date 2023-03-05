 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 5 March 2023

The old archive can't open the event treasure box problem fixed

Build 10694501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Urgent fix, the event clothing treasure chest, previously received the pajamas, can not receive new clothing again.

