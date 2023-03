HOT PATCH: RANDOM SPAWN GLITCH

XBOX CONTROL SUPPORT

Found in testing, a glitch would randomly happen preventing spawning.

This has been addressed with a new, Respawn KEY (HOME or START on controller)

If you get stuck, use this key to respawn -

NOTE:

If player does not pick class on first time before timer ends, the screen will stay on character select -

Use Respawn key to DEPLOY

Thank you!