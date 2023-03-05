Patch Notes - 0.3.0.55:230305-0740

The Protectorate Update has been out for just under a week and we've been blown away by the reception! As is to be expected with any major update which changes huge parts of the game, there are a few bugs that were not caught in testing. Thank you all for the reports. This patch should fix the majority of the issues that have been brought to our attention.
Additionally, there is a known issue with missiles and projectiles phasing through ships under some circumstances which has not yet been fixed. This bug is extremely illusive and we haven't been able to nail down the cause just yet. If you have any additional information or can provide reproduction steps, please don't hesitate to contact us!
Changes/Features:
- R400 and R550 sensors are no longer controlled by the RADAR button, so they can be operated when normal search radar is off.
- Added difficulty level to starter fleet descriptions.
- Added better icons for decoy containers.
- Reduced reporting of component overkill damage.
- Updated Azurite Squadron starter fleet to not have a power deficit on the Ocello.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed point defense weapons sometimes sitting idle if their assigned target was destroyed.
- Fixed NullReferenceException sometimes occurring at end of tutorial missions.
- Fixed R400 and R550 always drawing power.
- Fixed orderable radars not showing as Active in the mount status display.
- Residual weapon groups from upgraded pre-missile-update fleets which had their MLS launchers replaced will be skipped, preventing errors from starting the battle.
- Fixed gap in attachment point of Bulker Stern A.
- Fixed backwards triangle on Tug clipper hull.
- Corrected salvo size in MLS-3 description reading 3 instead of 2.
- Fixed error caused by entering parentheses into fleet list search bar.
- Fixed missiles with increased warhead/engine max size not having the extra size used without editing. Extra available size will be allocated to the engine automatically, to prevent cost from changing.
- Fixed AI bots not making movement orders until an enemy unit is detected in certain game modes.
- Fixed missing collider segment from Bulker Core C collider sampler.
- Fixed ASMD tutorial point defense turrets being enabled despite LT Hazel saying she has turned them off.
- Fixed serialization error when saving a skirmish game with missiles using the SSJ/BSSJ module.
- Removed mention of 3-round burst from Mk550 description.
- Fixed exploit allowing OSP fleets to use hybrid missiles.
- Fixed NullReferenceException when trying to focus the camera on objective points.
- Fixed exception when loading a station capture game.
- Fixed DC teams not obeying player priority for Low priority parts like thrusters.
- Fixed missile failure rate stat showing positive values in green.
- Fixed Self-Screening Jammer module showing beam angle even though it is a sphere.
- Fixed mine seekers detecting and engaging lifeboats.
- Fixed spelling mistakes in some descriptions and lore blocks.
