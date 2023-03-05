Patch Notes - 0.3.0.55:230305-0740

The Protectorate Update has been out for just under a week and we've been blown away by the reception! As is to be expected with any major update which changes huge parts of the game, there are a few bugs that were not caught in testing. Thank you all for the reports. This patch should fix the majority of the issues that have been brought to our attention.

Additionally, there is a known issue with missiles and projectiles phasing through ships under some circumstances which has not yet been fixed. This bug is extremely illusive and we haven't been able to nail down the cause just yet. If you have any additional information or can provide reproduction steps, please don't hesitate to contact us!

Changes/Features:

R400 and R550 sensors are no longer controlled by the RADAR button, so they can be operated when normal search radar is off.

Added difficulty level to starter fleet descriptions.

Added better icons for decoy containers.

Reduced reporting of component overkill damage.

Updated Azurite Squadron starter fleet to not have a power deficit on the Ocello.

Bug Fixes: