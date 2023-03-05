-
Fixed a bug when holding sprint key while aiming down sight causes many clicking sounds
-
Fixed a bug where switching from a gun while aiming to a thrown object, and before the thrown object is taken out completely, the trajectory line is stuck if you let go of aim button
-
Now switching ammo (hold R) will honor the ammo in the pockets.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 March 2023
Update 1.63-1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
