Parasomnia update for 5 March 2023

A small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing serious:

  1. Changed the font on the notes.
  2. At the location, the hospital increased the monster model.
  3. Added the ability to load the level of choice
  4. A little bit fixed holes =)

Changed files in this update

