Multiplayer bugfix

Skill points:

20+ new skill abilities added & activated

Players will get 1 skill point for every level completed starting from level 2.

Currently you can play with any talent, there are no limits, tree is still in test mode, patch was rushed because of multiplayer bug fix.

Plan was to do additional 35 talents and re-organize tree with level limits unlocks and so on, this will be done in week or two.

Important:

Entire Damage over time system has been disabled due to stability issues in multiplayer environment.

This affects tower specialization with fire or nature damage over time, few newly added skill points and some AIs abilities.

System will be re-enabled in next several days.

General:

Increased radius by 10%+- to all land attacking AOE units built by player

AA machinegun & boat increased range by 10%+-

Treant (AOE shield unit) + 50 to shield | Reduced upgrade costs

Reduced aura damage for melee AI units by 20-50%

Reduced cost for lifesteal and Ship destroyer upgrade

Tower specializations:

Reduced power to some upgrades by 30 to 60% and cost reduced to 10 gold(upgrades are still very beneficial to have)

Some specialization bonuses very too powerful and with newly added skill point system would put game on below desired difficulty.

Planning on starting to work on additional modes(something like side campaign or custom maps) for players to have more options to play from very start(more maze oriented and different kinds...)

Visual:

Fixed many animation & visual bugs

Damage scrolling text now fades

Multiplayer:

Fixed bug that was crashing game from level 10 caused by carts

Fixed hovered toolkit that persisted when game started on client side

Difficulty once again scales properly when more players are added

Multiplayer stats will only display stats for how many players are in game and is removable

Client animation rotation will rotate more smoothly now

Known multiplayer bugs:

Projectiles from Rocket Anti air unit from level 17 can occasionally crash the game(in multiplayer) or ghost ships rockets -> working on it

Music on server side currently disabled when clients join

Projectiles visual trail still turned off on client side -> Enabled -> There might be some trail issues, please send feedback if you see it.

Re-enter game if you cannot see the host

Icon for selecting difficulty sometimes disappear when you complete level and press "next level"