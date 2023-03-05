Anomaly Update v0.2.2

Hello everyone!

We're pushing another larger patch for ya'll. We were playing around with adding new scanning methods such as a vertical scan but had some problems getting it to work. We plan on releasing another smaller patch sometime later before starting work on our jumpscare update. We will be getting that update out before the end of this month though, so don't worry!

Changelog:

Added dial move based on scanning radius

Added FPS limiter + V-Sync

Added loading screen

Changed scanner VFX

Changed dot density higher

Changed the hue of the brown dot

Fixed spelling on a tutorial, goals page, SFX

Fixed Press "E" to escape text not popping up

Fixed performance meter not going away when pressing f3

Fixed screen shaking & heartbeat when the anomaly is disabled

Fixed audio playing while paused

Fixed scanner VFX updating when paused

Fixed internal errors

-Firelight Studios