Anomaly update for 5 March 2023

Anomaly Update v0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10694203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're pushing another larger patch for ya'll. We were playing around with adding new scanning methods such as a vertical scan but had some problems getting it to work. We plan on releasing another smaller patch sometime later before starting work on our jumpscare update. We will be getting that update out before the end of this month though, so don't worry!

Changelog:

  • Added dial move based on scanning radius
  • Added FPS limiter + V-Sync
  • Added loading screen
  • Changed scanner VFX
  • Changed dot density higher
  • Changed the hue of the brown dot
  • Fixed spelling on a tutorial, goals page, SFX
  • Fixed Press "E" to escape text not popping up
  • Fixed performance meter not going away when pressing f3
  • Fixed screen shaking & heartbeat when the anomaly is disabled
  • Fixed audio playing while paused
  • Fixed scanner VFX updating when paused
  • Fixed internal errors

Join our discord!
https://discord.com/invite/ZwEn6wVMze

Subscribe to our YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZZ4vGiG175JpIAuuI87NhQ

-Firelight Studios

