 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glider Sim update for 5 March 2023

Update 1.9.7_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10693992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix weather button in pre-flight crashing game / not showing weather options.
-Adjust rotor turbulence some.
-Make launch point numbers white instead of black for easy viewing.
-Fix issue where zoom map and move map speed would move too fast if you had a high framerate.

Changed files in this update

Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link