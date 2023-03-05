-Fix weather button in pre-flight crashing game / not showing weather options.
-Adjust rotor turbulence some.
-Make launch point numbers white instead of black for easy viewing.
-Fix issue where zoom map and move map speed would move too fast if you had a high framerate.
Glider Sim update for 5 March 2023
Update 1.9.7_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
