Tomes and Quests: a Word RPG update for 8 March 2023

Nemesis Campaign is here!

Tomes and Quests: a Word RPG update for 8 March 2023 · Build 10693971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Came back for more?
The heroes may have saved the worlds and returned home, but what about their rivals?
Their college nemeses are still inside the book, but that just means they are now the most powerful beings left and they are ready to conquer!
Play the villains this time around, it's more fun. ;)

(Note: You don't have to complete the Heroes campaign to play the Nemesis Campaign)

  • New complete campaign with 15 episodes!
  • 12 New character classes!
  • 72 New magical loot & equipment!

