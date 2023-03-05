Beta Branch 0.7.3 plus some of 0.8.0

Fixed a bug where ability bonus damage and ability damage multiplier stats were being applied twice when calculating ability damage.
This patch also has some change as part of 0.8.0
- Increasing max health now also grants that much current health
- Rare relics on the main game UI now show with a rare color in the background
- New colors for relic rarities
- Blocked damage appears as floating blue text for both enemies and players
- Updated player healing floating text animation
- Updated damage floating text to scale with amount of damage
- Enemy floating damage text is now yellow when greater than 10, and orange when greater than 15
- Setting to enable floating text now applies to damage, heal, and block texts
- Gambit levels now grant 10% Player Progression XP increase pre level (previously didn’t effect Player Progression XP)
- Playing on normal speed no longer grants 10% bonus Player Progression XP
- Playing on chill now grants -15% Player Progression XP (previously was 0%)
- Removed Give Feedback buttons from Main Menu and Pause screen, I wasn’t checking the form and nobody was really posting there
- Lucky Crown relics now increases chance to spawn a rare relic by 10% (previously 5%)
- Chance to loot a rare relic does not increase each act. Instead it’s now a flat 10% chance for the entire
game
