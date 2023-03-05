Update 00.03.00

Developer note: It’s been a while since the last game update, but I am back into full swing working on Brimstone! I’m excited to bring this update to everyone and hope that it gives new players something more engaging to do. Hopefully it keeps more people around and we can gain some more support for the game! I am hard at work on a few new features including a tutorial for new players, Matchmaking for online matches and a cool new single player campaign. Thanks everyone for the support so far, I can't wait to get Brimstone Brawlers to the point where we all want it!

AI Controlled Player Characters

The first iteration of Player Bots have been added to Brimstone. These should allow players to add more variety to their local and online games and even give solo players something more challenging to fight (compared to the nothing they could fight before :P).

Bots can be added to any Combat Gamemode via using the “Add Bot” button in the lobby screen.

Bot settings can be updated by clicking the cog next to bot player names in the lobby.

Developer note: This is only the first step of AI within Brimstone and they are pretty dumb at the moment. I will be hard at work adding more behaviours, play styles and difficulty levels to the player AI. Please feel free to send any feedback to me via the Brimstone Discord.

General

Brimstone now uses Unreal Engine 5. Users should now experience enhanced levels of visual fidelity along with performance gains.

Fixed bug where characters would not die if their health was exactly 0.

Fixed bug where gamepad inputs would not map correctly ingame settings menu.

Developer note: Upgrading to Unreal 5 has significantly influenced my ability to keep developing Brimstone Brawlers. It has taken a little while to get to this point but I am extremely happy with having the game run in the latest version of the engine for several reasons. The first being all the awesome stuff they keep adding to the engine in its latest versions. It also makes features like Matchmaking, Bots and a Single Player Campaign all easier to develop in the future along with a bunch of cool new tech-art possibilities. On a personal level, I work with UE5 full time at my day job. Having the same development environment there and at home significantly reduces the brain effort required to boot up Brimstone to do

development after work. :)