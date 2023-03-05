PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.3 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors!
Ready for another mind healing?
I'm paying close attention to your feedback!
Here's something new for you.. ENJOY!
PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.3
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
_- Added a NEW OPTIONAL Riddle in the Living Room so you can get an SPECIAL ITEM that you'll love it.
- Fixed a very rare issues with Art Gallery Puzzle Paintings._
If you are still experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!
Changed files in this update