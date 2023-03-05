 Skip to content

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 5 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.3 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors!

Ready for another mind healing?

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!
Here's something new for you.. ENJOY!

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.3

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Added a NEW OPTIONAL Riddle in the Living Room so you can get an SPECIAL ITEM that you'll love it.

  • Fixed a very rare issues with Art Gallery Puzzle Paintings._

If you are still experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

