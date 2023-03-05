Closed Beta Phase 2 Started

Greetings everyone, it’s been a long journey.

Rebuilding the entire project for better performance was not an easy choice, with a lot of work needing to be redone from scratch. We understand your anxiety and concerns - through the past months, all hands of the development team have been on deck to get the rebuilding done as we are no less eager than you.

Version 0.7.0 will be the first stable rebuild release, with the closed beta currently open to crowdfunding supporters only. Please note that due to time constraints we have not been able to finish internal testing and there is bound to be plenty of issues and bugs. If you do encounter said issues, feel free to submit a bug report through the #bug-report channel in our Discord server. Some features that were not properly tested have been temporarily removed in this build (the test has already been delayed twice so we'd rather cut some contents and sail the ship instead of keeping you in the dark for another month), but will be gradually added back during Phase 2.

Below is a list of changes.

0.7.0 Change Log

New Map: Erotes Nightclub

New Character: Celia, with 40 character specific experiments

New Specimen: Ghoul

New Specimen: Migo Imago

Custom apparel system with combination and preset features

A total of 100 outfit sets and pieces

Masturbation

Pole dancing

Bar service

Bondage system and kabeshiri

Idle Mode: players may place their characters into bondage/restraints for other players to interact with to gain Likes even while offline

Group sex system: up to three players can participate in bondage/restraints sex at the same time

Belly bulge, cumdump mode and semen release functions

Sexual status UI panel

Vaginal/Anal dilation systems

New Feature: Research Pass

New Item: Cognitive Filter (used to restore Sanity)

New Item: Expedited Certificate (used to level up the Research Pass)

Reworked clothing materials

Reworked body fluids system

Reworked physics of character’s breasts, muscle and body collision

Optimized character clothing logic during sex scenes - forced removal of underwear and high heels does not happen as frequently

Optimized network connection

Features temporarily disabled at the beginning of phase 2: