 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 5 March 2023

Update Log # 27 - v0.8.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10693716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time is mainly about optimizing and expanding the mage card pool

Add and adjust cards:
  • Red magic==effect adjustment==change to obtain red magic equivalent to the attack power of any optional unit, but limit the maximum value of 15/30 points
  • Green magic==effect adjustment==rename to blue magic, gain 10/15 points of blue magic
  • Blue-red conversion==effect adjustment==renamed magic conversion, choice: you can choose to convert blue magic into red or green magic
  • Yangyan element==effect adjustment==remove the unique tag and return the red magic equal to the attack after adding death
  • Magic capacity increase==new cards==choice: consume 5 points of maximum blue magic hand+1/2; Consume 10 points of maximum blue magic hand+2/3; Consume 15 points of maximum blue magic hand+3/4;
artifact adjustment:
  • Energized firearm==Effect adjustment==Cause 10 points of damage to all enemies at the end of each round from the fifth round

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link