Update Log # 27 - v0.8.8

This time is mainly about optimizing and expanding the mage card pool
Add and adjust cards:
- Red magic==effect adjustment==change to obtain red magic equivalent to the attack power of any optional unit, but limit the maximum value of 15/30 points
- Green magic==effect adjustment==rename to blue magic, gain 10/15 points of blue magic
- Blue-red conversion==effect adjustment==renamed magic conversion, choice: you can choose to convert blue magic into red or green magic
- Yangyan element==effect adjustment==remove the unique tag and return the red magic equal to the attack after adding death
- Magic capacity increase==new cards==choice: consume 5 points of maximum blue magic hand+1/2; Consume 10 points of maximum blue magic hand+2/3; Consume 15 points of maximum blue magic hand+3/4;
artifact adjustment:
- Energized firearm==Effect adjustment==Cause 10 points of damage to all enemies at the end of each round from the fifth round
Changed files in this update