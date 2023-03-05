- You now have 3 survival bars: Mood, Energy, Hunger.
- Consumables will be slotted into either healing, energy, or hunger. All consumables heal a little bit of mood.
- All turns now get the event checks: Hunger satisfied, Mood decreased, Mood increased, Energy decreased, Energy increased. These take precedence over the consumable effect (for example, if the story says you became exhausted, you won’t gain energy from an energy-based consumable).
- Mood and energy drain are dependent on current area level. They also drain based on travel and fast travel.
- If your mood reaches zero, you have a 30% chance of triggering a zero-mood effect whenever you take a turn, which will override the thing you’re trying to do.
- All built things contribute an “aura” of 1 area radius which offset the mood/hunger drain. It is possible for things to offset mood drain to the point it becomes positive. For hunger, it can only mitigate the drain.
- Built things have a better recovery rate and number of uses for harvesting, if they are harvestable.
- Abilities now cost “energy” which has a small base recovery rate.
- If you are starved, your health will decrease slightly each turn
AI Roguelite update for 5 March 2023
Survival Update (and base-building incentives)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
