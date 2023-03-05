 Skip to content

GUN KING update for 5 March 2023

Hotfix for wins

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.5.7

Fixed an issue for wins not counting when playing normal mode.
Added text to bottom of title screen to show version number.

