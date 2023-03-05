 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 5 March 2023

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 10693534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed not being able to bundle PCP.
Fixed being able to close Covedale skill training without exiting it properly.
Fixed another problem on Fight or flight?

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
