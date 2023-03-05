Inward, New Park, & More Parts

New Park
- Mini Ramp: A cool new indoor mini ramp with perfect transitions for you to perform all your favourite tricks back to back with style. Once you master the spine transition, this park offers hours of endless fun.
New Tricks
- Possibly the most requested trick: Inward! Let us know how it looks and what you'd like to see added next!
New Parts
Decks:
- Fuzion Entropy 1.0
- Fuzion Entropy 2.0
- Fuzion Entropy Boxed
- MGP MGX Extreme Pro
Bars:
- Affinity Classics XL T
- Affinity Classics Y
- Longway Kronos
- Oxelo Titanium
- Triad Launder V2
Forks:
- Envy Prodigy
- Prime Vortex
- Striker Gravis
Clamps:
- Ethic Sylphe Double
- Ethic Sylphe Simple
- Ethic Valkyria
- MPG MFX X2
Wheels:
- Drone Hollow Series
- Envy Jon Reyes
Griptapes:
- Undialed Griptapes
Changed files in this update