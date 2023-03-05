Patch 4.2.2 - Hotfixes For Bugs In Versus AI Mode

This patch fixes bugs that appear in Versus AI mode of the game only, so is not applicable to main game content. These bugs were encountered during the livestream with influencer ALEDream on February 22. Here is a description of the fixed bugs:

Fixed game-crashing bug that occurs when completing a game in Versus AI mode.

Fixed error where each row of letter tiles added to the tile grid is a duplicate of previous row of letter tiles added to the tile grid.

Word List Additions: