New Alpha Released: ALPHA_GS_2023_Q1_C.ACCT

Due to various circumstances, development on Counterpact has been very slow over the past month. However, the game is still in active development, and the pace of development is picking up again as these circumstances clear up. Your understanding and patience are appreciated.
Miscellaneous:
-
Linked Steam accounts can now be converted to Counterpact accounts.
- This will allow the user to log into their account on any platform. However, the user will no longer be able to automatically log in through Steam. This cannot be undone.
-
Email addresses can now be changed for Counterpact accounts.
- This requires access to the email address currently registered to the account, as a recovery code will be sent. This is done for security purposes.
-
Passwords can now be changed for Counterpact accounts.
-
A search bar has been added to inventory popups, allowing players to more easily search for specific items.
-
The server browser will now specify when it is still pinging servers after at least one server has been pinged.
-
Killing Lights' description now states that it cannot pull or subdue enemies.
Changed files in this update