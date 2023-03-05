New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.539_Dark_Spire_Unapocalypsing

Lots of new things in this one! It has a cure for one of the new Dark Spire settings "causing the apocalypse" if you chose it, which I found to be such amusing wording that it became the title of this release.

Overall there are a lot of subtle improvements and changes in this one, many related to drones, and a lot of these are things that benefit various mods and what they are trying to accomplish.

Additionally, there are a whole host of mod updates, well worth a look.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

