AI War 2 update for 5 March 2023

5.539 Dark Spire Unapocalypsing

New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.539_Dark_Spire_Unapocalypsing

Lots of new things in this one! It has a cure for one of the new Dark Spire settings "causing the apocalypse" if you chose it, which I found to be such amusing wording that it became the title of this release.

Overall there are a lot of subtle improvements and changes in this one, many related to drones, and a lot of these are things that benefit various mods and what they are trying to accomplish.

Additionally, there are a whole host of mod updates, well worth a look.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll be running a closed alpha starting in hopefully under two months now, so keep an ear out.)

