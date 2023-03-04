Sometimes an update takes a bit longer, they come with more content, fixes, balancing changes, and features, and these need to be tested more thoroughly. So we decided to create a public experimental branch on Steam that anyone can test what's upcoming. Feedback and any reports are most welcome, either here on the Steam community hub or on our discord https://discord.gg/bYFWVj5Wf8

To play the experimental branch, all you have to do is to find The Hero We Need in your Steam library, right-click -> Properties and under Betas, select Experimental.

Change logs for the experimental branch are not yet available. We're trying to figure out the logistics for that right now.