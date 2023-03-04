 Skip to content

The Hero We Need update for 4 March 2023

Experimental branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10693210

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Sometimes an update takes a bit longer, they come with more content, fixes, balancing changes, and features, and these need to be tested more thoroughly. So we decided to create a public experimental branch on Steam that anyone can test what's upcoming. Feedback and any reports are most welcome, either here on the Steam community hub or on our discord https://discord.gg/bYFWVj5Wf8

To play the experimental branch, all you have to do is to find The Hero We Need in your Steam library, right-click -> Properties and under Betas, select Experimental.

Change logs for the experimental branch are not yet available. We're trying to figure out the logistics for that right now.

Changed depots in experimental branch

The Hero We Need Content Depot 1584821
