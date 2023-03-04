 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 4 March 2023

More updates to UI + new menu system on planet screen

Share · View all patches · Build 10693138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've done some more tinkering with how the menus look. I've also drastically changed the menu on the planet selection screen. There are now only 2 options: "start" and "next planet". In the future I'll create a shop that has its own screen.

