Patch version 0.5.6 is now live!

PATCH 0.5.6

BALANCE:

Reduced pawn health slightly (later in runs).

Adjusted the way pawns spawn (hopefully will provide better maneuverability later in a run).

FIXES:

Fixed a bug with fire that would spawn more blackholes then intended.

Fixed a bug where explosions from pawns would hit the player even though shield was active.

Fixed issue causing the victory screen to not display the correct time and level.

Fixed an issue related to pawn summons crashing the game with error message (comparing unset values).