FADE - RE-LAUNCH UPDATE

Long time no see Outlanders!

Today I return to update you all on the various changes coming to FADE in this new update.

WHY THE WAIT?

After being a contestant in the Rogue Indie Game Jam, I took to time to hone FADE and fix problems it faced due to budget and time constraints. Being that there was much to do, I made sure to stay focused, keep the games current working build pristine, and to ensure players that already purchased FADE would be receiving a cohesive build of the new demo.

WHATS IN THIS BUILD?

This newly released version of FADE includes a new rendition of the games first chapter in preparation for the future chapters to be added to the game and later to its completed version. The purpose of this demo is to give players an idea of the world building and story FADE is trying to accomplish while we seek funding and other forms of assistance towards its completion.

Players will choose from the 4 new starting classes and embark on a new rendition of old events. Looking forward to seeing which class everyone chooses and seeing what incredible content you create engaging with what I've made.





FADE is still a solo effort, so as always your feed back in near and dear to me. Your patience with me while I work through this journey has been truly a blessing. Looking forward to heading towards completion in the future.



Alongside changes to the character select menu, comes heavily updated UI improvements, gameplay changes, and a slew of new weapon abilities. Looking forward to seeing how players enjoy the new approach, focused on making combat feel tighter and faster.

Additionally FADE in the near future is seeking to go to Kickstarter to get the funding it needs for completion. Sadly we weren't able to acquire a publisher, so its back to square one. We'll build the game together and if its a journey you're interested in exploring, see you at the end.

Kickstarter

FADE TWITTER

Follow us On Youtube