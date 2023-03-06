 Skip to content

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 6 March 2023

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - March 6th Patch is Now Available

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - March 6th Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have a new update for you that looks to address a number of visual issues, along with some pop-up notification fixes and other general bug fixes.

And keep an eye out for our brand-new Casual Clothing Pack that we just announced and will be releasing this Friday... It's chock-full of new costumes pieces for your Sackperson!

  • Steven

PATCH NOTES:

  • Fixed Cleopatra's Hair Disappearing When 'Enhanced Hair Visuals' Option is Turned Off
  • Fixed Cloth Pieces Not Appearing in Ray Tracing Reflections
  • Various Fixes to Pop-up Notifications
  • General Bug Fixes

