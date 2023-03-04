 Skip to content

Skeletons update for 4 March 2023

Patch 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new crosshair to highlight interactable actors.
-Minor interaction and other fixes

Any issues/bugs please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.

