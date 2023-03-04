 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backrooms: Survival update for 4 March 2023

New Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10692957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have released another regular content update!

Content Changes:
-Added a "Darkrooms Level". This level is similar to the default level 0 theme, however as the name implies, it is almost pitch black. You will most likely need a light source to navigate here. This level will only appear after level 0 so you don't spawn into a pitch-black room and gives you time to find a light source.
-Added a new "silent stalker type entity". This entity only appears in the darkrooms and does not make any "scream noise" when chasing you, so if you don't have a light source, you'll have to be careful it doesn't sneak up on you!
-New status effect: health regeneration over time
-New item: Pain Killers. These apply the damage resistance buff as well as the health regeneration buff.
-bars are now shown above every status buff/debuff to show how much time left is remaining for it
-Some lanterns lights were strangely "red" tinted, this was changed to be more orange and realistic
-vendor can sell painkillers
-painkiller achievement for using it
-various smaller fixes such as typos, graphical glitches etc..

As always, there will be another regular update relatively soon!

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

The Backrooms: Survival Content Depot 1889641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link