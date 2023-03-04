The Forgotten Tapes: Analog Nightmares V1.3 now live!

Updated The Door:
- Made putting items into the carriage easier
- Rebalanced some audio
- Added ending text
- Carriage controls now lock and unlock depending on whether or not a destination is active
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updated The Door:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update