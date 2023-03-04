 Skip to content

The Forgotten Tapes: Analog Nightmares update for 4 March 2023

The Forgotten Tapes: Analog Nightmares V1.3 now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated The Door:

  • Made putting items into the carriage easier
  • Rebalanced some audio
  • Added ending text
  • Carriage controls now lock and unlock depending on whether or not a destination is active

