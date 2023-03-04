Update 1.2.2.2

Update v1.2.2.2

Bugfixes

-Fixed issue where target healing to party members not worked

-Fixed Minimap Icon show not porperly for Enemey/Ally

-Fixed issue where Cooldown for Potions not showed

-Fixed issue where you was able to take mount without distance check

-Fixed issue where players was able to damage mounts in safe zones (mounts now only damageable when rider is damageable)

-Fixxed issue when tamed rarely Pets they become normal Pet

-Fixed 'Stamina Blow' no target issue

Improvments

-Improved PK System. When a non pk attacks non pk Player, and the defender kill the attacker, he no longer flagged as PK

General

-Added Practice Dummies in Schimmerstein for testing damage output

Balancing

-Balancing, all heavy and light Armor Resistances

Additional Notes

Next weekend Friday (10.03.23) to Sunday (12.03.23) there will be a power leveling weekend. You will get more exp and all skills and abilities level faster.

Following this there will be a pvp tournament. I hope to get some feedback for the balancing. The winner will also receive a special prize.

More info will follow.