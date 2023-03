Some corrections to the game:

-Fixed custom motions/charchip not displaying for some characters

-Fixed a bug in Ch11 where scrolling through enemy units would crash the game

-Fixed an issue where reinforcements on some maps on hard where the reinforcement for normal mode instead

-Some changes to Hard mode in Ch9 to 11

-Also, addition of Helen custom motion

If you like the game, please consider leaving a review, this helps a lot!