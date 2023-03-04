We've had the super talented Félix Lafargue (Zelpix) do a full interface and dialog translation of the game over to French. This build has all of the localization for the interface in, I'll have another update in a few days with the NPC dialog.
Echoes of Mayhem update for 4 March 2023
First update of March, French Localization!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
