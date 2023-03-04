 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Echoes of Mayhem update for 4 March 2023

First update of March, French Localization!

Share · View all patches · Build 10692889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've had the super talented Félix Lafargue (Zelpix) do a full interface and dialog translation of the game over to French. This build has all of the localization for the interface in, I'll have another update in a few days with the NPC dialog.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1499771
  • Loading history…
Depot 1499772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link