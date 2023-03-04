 Skip to content

File Destined update for 4 March 2023

Update Notes for March 5, 2023

Widescreen monitors were causing the players to not be able to see the sticky note and stuck on the login page of main menu. We're now restricting the aspect ratio to 16:9 with black paddings only for the main menu to solve this problem. In-game viewport will not be affected by this change.

