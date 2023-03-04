- For the battle assist function, the effective time of automatic avoidance has been extended.
- Fixed a bug that options were not displayed after displaying the result for combat training.
- Fixed some config names and config descriptions in Chinese version.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 4 March 2023
Updated to version 1.30.1
