けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 4 March 2023

Updated to version 1.30.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • For the battle assist function, the effective time of automatic avoidance has been extended.
  • Fixed a bug that options were not displayed after displaying the result for combat training.
  • Fixed some config names and config descriptions in Chinese version.

