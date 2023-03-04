Update V0.028

The final update before public release!
Changelog:
-Added a new vehicle "S100P"
-Added a new delivery job
-Added a new time attack race
-Added a chrome paint option in the paint-booth
-New map update
-Added a new in-door karting track
-New settings menu
-Reworked tire wear system (wheelspin affects the wear)
-Reworked drivetrain power loss
-Reworked aerodynamics and improved physics on all cars
-Reworked the first person character movements
-Fixed getting stuck when hiding the body/engine/suspension
-Fixed getting stuck near colliders
-Fixed mini-map icons rotation
-Shop fixes
-Inventory fixes
-Photo-mode fixes
-Fixed major bugs with the save system
-Fixed the disappearing helmet after loading
-Improved graphics
-Major optimizations
