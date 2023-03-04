Update V0.028

Changelog:

-Added a new vehicle "S100P"

-Added a new delivery job

-Added a new time attack race

-Added a chrome paint option in the paint-booth

-New map update

-Added a new in-door karting track

-New settings menu

-Reworked tire wear system (wheelspin affects the wear)

-Reworked drivetrain power loss

-Reworked aerodynamics and improved physics on all cars

-Reworked the first person character movements

-Fixed getting stuck when hiding the body/engine/suspension

-Fixed getting stuck near colliders

-Fixed mini-map icons rotation

-Shop fixes

-Inventory fixes

-Photo-mode fixes

-Fixed major bugs with the save system

-Fixed the disappearing helmet after loading

-Improved graphics

-Major optimizations