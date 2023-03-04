THE ENTITY WITHIN GAME CONTENT UPDATE 1

Entities
- Decrease movement speeds of all entities
Maps
- Added Roseville
HUD
- HUD revision 4
Introducing Abilities + Items (TESTING)
- The player will be able to buy abilities and items to change the strategy, make it easier or even harder for the RUNS
- Those Items and Abilities costs Soulpoints (Currency of the game), the player must complete RUNS (Survive and take all the fuses) to get Soulpoints and Skullcrowns (Reputation Level)
Items
-
Car Flashight: A flashlight for emergencies when the car breaks down and it's dark. This Flashlight has a brightness of 30%
-
Utility Flashlight: Your everyday flashlight, useful for anything. Its brightness is up to 75%
-
Survival Flashlight: This flashlight is ideal for camping or adventures in the middle of the forest. Its brightness is 100%
-
Light Interceptor: Due to the attack all the lights are off, but with this item it is possible to turn on a light every 20 seconds.
-
Entity Sensor: The most advanced device in the "Item Surveillance Project" facility. This sensor is capable of detecting the distance at which the entity is located. The sensor triggers from 30 meters
Abilities
-
A Great Start: The first Fusebox is instantly opened. The ability is turned off for the entire match after using it
-
Chroma Vision: You see colors again
-
Wide Vision: You are aware of everything around you. Your field of view is increased up to 107º
-
Too Young for Tiredness: You never doubted yourself and with the adrenaline of the dark you have more energy than before. Too Young for Tiredness increases stamina by up to 40%
-
Sixth Sense: You always know where the danger is and you adapt to it. Sixth Sense activates every 30 seconds. When activated, it is possible to see the presence of the Entity for 3 seconds
Steam
- Steam Cloud reset
Changed files in this update