Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 4 March 2023

Bugfix + improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10692663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a minor bugfix for the Car Scene and the menu access to the DinoDex with more localization improvements.

There is a new sprite for the Prestosuchus as well!!!

Best,
Bone Collectors.

Changed files in this update

DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
  • Loading history…
