Gunpowder Punk update for 4 March 2023

Small update

4 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added empty weapon sound to the game to indicate player that gun needs to reload.
No automatic reload because reloading prevents using weapon bench and picking up weapons, so reloading happens by players choice.

