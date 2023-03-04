Added empty weapon sound to the game to indicate player that gun needs to reload.
No automatic reload because reloading prevents using weapon bench and picking up weapons, so reloading happens by players choice.
Gunpowder Punk update for 4 March 2023
Small update
