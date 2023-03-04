 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders update for 4 March 2023

DD1 Patch 9.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10692621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another update that we had planned for February, but came out a bit later than expected, but it has a wide variety of new content, QOL, and fixes.

New Maps :
Lovers Paradise

  • Rewards: Bow of Hearts, Spear of Hearts, Heart Fragment (campaign only), a random Temple of Love accessory, and a chance for a Shield of Hearts
  • Survival Pets: Cupid at Wave 25, New Hamster at Wave 30, Fluffy Dragon at map completion
    Crystal Escort: Wandering Heart
  • Rewards: Staff of Hearts, Sword of Hearts, Heart Fragment, a random Temple of Love accessory and guaranteed a Shield of Hearts

New Items :
You can use 88 Heart Fragments on the new forge on the Tavern’s second floor to spawn a Crystal Heart
The new Hearts weapons do Love Damage. It’s generic damage that has pink damage numbers
The staff of Hearts, Spear of Hearts, and Sword of Hearts have a 10% movement speed increase
The staff of Hearts right-click heals allies instead of doing AoE damage
Shield of Hearts heals a percentage of your health on successfully blocking damage
New Hamster, Steam Robot, and Cupid

Quality of Life :

  • Removed the ship from Striking Tree and moved the spawn to the center of the map
  • Gas and Darkness traps now reset when entering a build phase
  • Healing pets no longer try to heal you when they can’t
  • You can now see the lab assault EV bosses on the minimap
  • Added hysteresis to trip wire towers (buff beam, reflection beam, etc), which can be toggled with “Control + B”. This means they snap to the max length for each DU option
  • Added more Ultimate++ armor seeds
  • Staff left + right click charges to 70%
  • Made most events unsellable. The only exceptions are Admiral Djinn, Blu, and Aladdin’s Wish
  • Made the practice dummy more accurate the longer you attack it for
  • Tentatively made all the skins that unlock on only Insane difficulty or under also unlock on Nightmare
  • Made Summoner’s Overlord Mode ability not get canceled/prevented from use on map completion, letting people use it to pick up items that drop on the last wave
  • Made it possible for weapons from this patch onward to have a fire rate higher than 10 shots per second
  • Split screen status ( Hidden / Shown ) doesn’t get changed on in-game cinematics
  • True Boss Rush now has a working timer
  • The upgrade tower ability now prioritizes towers that you have enough mana to upgrade
  • Prioritisation of towers in the upgrade tower ability is now customizable from UDKCDTSettings.ini
  • Added config option to bring back old upgrade tower behavior
  • Shift/Ctrl upgrading a hero stat on cats now upgrades boost/range/number of players for you
  • You now get an experience orb as a one-time reward upon getting the Ultimate Defender achievement
  • Minimum lobby level requirement is now saved
  • Level rewards are no longer automatically locked when they get added to your inventory
  • Added unequip all button to hero info UI
  • Call of arms now has an indicator when activated, similar to hero and tower boost
  • Made unearned achievement appear first when inspecting the crystal

Bug Fixes :

  • Added collision volumes where Boss Ev's usually get stuck on Lab Assault
  • Removed collision from rocks under the map on Lab Assault so Boss EVs don’t get stuck
  • Fixed kill volume on Spooktacular Bay killing auras and Krakens
  • Fixed a bunch of miscellaneous collisions on Spooktacular Bay
  • Expanded Overlord bounds on Spooktacular Bay
  • Fixed roof collisions on Spooktacular Bay
  • Added collision where ogres get stuck under the bay on Spooktacular Bay
  • Potentially fixed copter ogres getting stuck in the air on Spooktacular Bay
  • Fixed getting stuck when going to the roof on Spooktacular Bay
  • Made Mushroom and trees collisions smaller on Striking Tree
  • Fixed invisible mushrooms on Striking Tree
  • Fixed a bunch of minor collision issues on Striking Tree
  • Added back the missing triggers for steam achievements from update 7
  • Fixed a typo in one of the names for a Staff of Flowers core drop
  • Fixed the old one not shooting fireballs
  • Fixed bug where tower boosters would not always affect aura attack rates
  • Fixed the broken report bug button to link on the pause menu
  • All Update 9.0 weapons now have size randomization similar to Update 8.7’s weapons
  • Melee pets now properly hit Kraken, Spider Queen, and Goblin Mech bosses
  • Fixed Jade Serpent being white when dropped on the ground
  • Pets that look identical can now both contribute to familiar related achievements (ex: robot from tinkers lab and alc lab)
  • Fixed bug where pets that did the line of sight checks could never target the cruiser ship boss core
  • Fixed broken links on the welcome screen
  • Fixed issue where “toggle other players towers sellable” was impossible to select on a controller
  • Fix for copter ogres getting stuck on one spot outside the map on Winter Wonderland
  • Remade collision for trees on Striking Tree, stuck mobs and drops should be less frequent
  • Possible fix for Jester Fool skin call-out animation with guns
  • Made Pumpkin Snowman boss drop mana on Spooktacular Bay and Halloween Invasion

Balance Changes :

  • Mini Kraken, Mini Genie King, Mr. Owl, Dice, Christmas Elephant, Mega Chicken, Forge Robot, and Tiger had their melee range increased
  • Increased range for Wasp Pet and decreased melee range
  • Removed ranged attack from Mega Chicken
  • Limited upgrading Mega Chicken’s shots per second to 4, to avoid using upgrades when that wouldn’t do anything
  • Made Ult rates for Ember Pony and Fenix better
  • Buffed Ember Pony damage multiplier
  • Tentatively made Ember Pony float higher when equipped
  • Karathiti Monkey buffed to be on the same level as Akatiti Monkeys
  • Removed movement speed from Final Patch
  • Made all characters and skins, with the exception of Jester, move 10% faster by default
  • Decreased mana cost scaling of Squire’s Blood Rage ability
  • Decreased the movement speed multiplier on Squire’s Blood Rage ability
  • Increased damage scaling of Countess’ Call to Arms ability
  • Decreased mana cost of Countess’ Call to Arms ability
  • Added a flat 20% speed multiplier to other heroes in Countess’ Call to Arms ability range
  • Made base Series EV and Bounty Hunter EV skin have better-cast rate scaling than a jester
  • Added Joust fire trail from Redux, it now scales with ability 2.
  • Talay Mining Complex survival now has 35 waves. Added a Steam Bot pet to wave 25
  • Made Hashat's Recurve max projectile speed upgrade be 75000
  • Made Hashat's Recurve elemental damage type roll between only fire and lightning
  • Buffed ember shield to be in line with other shields
  • Added Black Knight and Black Bishop weapons to King’s Game
  • King’s Game Survival now gives the Campaign weapon rewards
  • Coastal Bazaar now has in-game trophies
  • Chests now drop more items when open after the first wave on maps
  • Made Pirate Patch from Challenge: Pirate Invasion drop with colors
  • Added Turkey Bracers to Challenge: Greater Turkey Hunt
  • Buffed the following accessories to be in line with other end-game accessories: Pirate Hat, Pirate Patch, Defender's Cornucopia, Defender's Headdress, Gobbler Shield, Turkey Mask, Santa Hat, Santa Beard, Top Hat, and Bow
  • Added for weapon rewards Halloween Spooktacular on Nightmare
  • Staff charge rate can now be upgraded to 128
  • Made all Mr. Owl pets 30% bigger
  • Reduced Coastal Bazaar survival difficulty
  • Old generic Dragon Bracers now are part of the Spooky Accessory Set
  • Armguards of Love now are part Pink Temple of Love Accessory Set
  • Made Ember Crescent always spawn with 1 extra projectile
  • Buffed mage towers drop chance to 15%
  • Buffed siege mech drop chance to 80% and drops to 6
  • Made Outlander Ranger flight time the same as EV 1.75 skin
  • Removed movement speed from Calamity Blade
  • Changed type sort to consider armor set bonus types (pristine, mail..) before the actual slot type (helmet, gloves..)
  • Changed type sort to separate accessory types (hats, masks, shields..)
  • Reduced Apprentice’s Fireball Tower attack rate, boosted tower damage, and gave it 25% extra projectile speed

