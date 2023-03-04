DD1 Patch 9.1.0

This is another update that we had planned for February, but came out a bit later than expected, but it has a wide variety of new content, QOL, and fixes.

New Maps :

Lovers Paradise

Rewards: Bow of Hearts, Spear of Hearts, Heart Fragment (campaign only), a random Temple of Love accessory, and a chance for a Shield of Hearts

Survival Pets: Cupid at Wave 25, New Hamster at Wave 30, Fluffy Dragon at map completion

Crystal Escort: Wandering Heart

Crystal Escort: Wandering Heart Rewards: Staff of Hearts, Sword of Hearts, Heart Fragment, a random Temple of Love accessory and guaranteed a Shield of Hearts

New Items :

You can use 88 Heart Fragments on the new forge on the Tavern’s second floor to spawn a Crystal Heart

The new Hearts weapons do Love Damage. It’s generic damage that has pink damage numbers

The staff of Hearts, Spear of Hearts, and Sword of Hearts have a 10% movement speed increase

The staff of Hearts right-click heals allies instead of doing AoE damage

Shield of Hearts heals a percentage of your health on successfully blocking damage

New Hamster, Steam Robot, and Cupid

Quality of Life :

Removed the ship from Striking Tree and moved the spawn to the center of the map

Gas and Darkness traps now reset when entering a build phase

Healing pets no longer try to heal you when they can’t

You can now see the lab assault EV bosses on the minimap

Added hysteresis to trip wire towers (buff beam, reflection beam, etc), which can be toggled with “Control + B”. This means they snap to the max length for each DU option

Added more Ultimate++ armor seeds

Staff left + right click charges to 70%

Made most events unsellable. The only exceptions are Admiral Djinn, Blu, and Aladdin’s Wish

Made the practice dummy more accurate the longer you attack it for

Tentatively made all the skins that unlock on only Insane difficulty or under also unlock on Nightmare

Made Summoner’s Overlord Mode ability not get canceled/prevented from use on map completion, letting people use it to pick up items that drop on the last wave

Made it possible for weapons from this patch onward to have a fire rate higher than 10 shots per second

Split screen status ( Hidden / Shown ) doesn’t get changed on in-game cinematics

True Boss Rush now has a working timer

The upgrade tower ability now prioritizes towers that you have enough mana to upgrade

Prioritisation of towers in the upgrade tower ability is now customizable from UDKCDTSettings.ini

Added config option to bring back old upgrade tower behavior

Shift/Ctrl upgrading a hero stat on cats now upgrades boost/range/number of players for you

You now get an experience orb as a one-time reward upon getting the Ultimate Defender achievement

Minimum lobby level requirement is now saved

Level rewards are no longer automatically locked when they get added to your inventory

Added unequip all button to hero info UI

Call of arms now has an indicator when activated, similar to hero and tower boost

Made unearned achievement appear first when inspecting the crystal

Bug Fixes :

Added collision volumes where Boss Ev's usually get stuck on Lab Assault

Removed collision from rocks under the map on Lab Assault so Boss EVs don’t get stuck

Fixed kill volume on Spooktacular Bay killing auras and Krakens

Fixed a bunch of miscellaneous collisions on Spooktacular Bay

Expanded Overlord bounds on Spooktacular Bay

Fixed roof collisions on Spooktacular Bay

Added collision where ogres get stuck under the bay on Spooktacular Bay

Potentially fixed copter ogres getting stuck in the air on Spooktacular Bay

Fixed getting stuck when going to the roof on Spooktacular Bay

Made Mushroom and trees collisions smaller on Striking Tree

Fixed invisible mushrooms on Striking Tree

Fixed a bunch of minor collision issues on Striking Tree

Added back the missing triggers for steam achievements from update 7

Fixed a typo in one of the names for a Staff of Flowers core drop

Fixed the old one not shooting fireballs

Fixed bug where tower boosters would not always affect aura attack rates

Fixed the broken report bug button to link on the pause menu

All Update 9.0 weapons now have size randomization similar to Update 8.7’s weapons

Melee pets now properly hit Kraken, Spider Queen, and Goblin Mech bosses

Fixed Jade Serpent being white when dropped on the ground

Pets that look identical can now both contribute to familiar related achievements (ex: robot from tinkers lab and alc lab)

Fixed bug where pets that did the line of sight checks could never target the cruiser ship boss core

Fixed broken links on the welcome screen

Fixed issue where “toggle other players towers sellable” was impossible to select on a controller

Fix for copter ogres getting stuck on one spot outside the map on Winter Wonderland

Remade collision for trees on Striking Tree, stuck mobs and drops should be less frequent

Possible fix for Jester Fool skin call-out animation with guns

Made Pumpkin Snowman boss drop mana on Spooktacular Bay and Halloween Invasion

Balance Changes :