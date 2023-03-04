- adjusted enemy spawn limiter to a ratio of fps instead of on/off
- fixed shield not stopping enemies in certain conditions
- fixed science vessel boost giving invincibility when the shield is down
- added icons to mode select to indicate which is prebuilt decks vs random draw (campaign)
- added text info instructions to the library and deck builder
Star Survivor update for 4 March 2023
Hot Patch 3/4/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
