Star Survivor update for 4 March 2023

Hot Patch 3/4/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • adjusted enemy spawn limiter to a ratio of fps instead of on/off
  • fixed shield not stopping enemies in certain conditions
  • fixed science vessel boost giving invincibility when the shield is down
  • added icons to mode select to indicate which is prebuilt decks vs random draw (campaign)
  • added text info instructions to the library and deck builder

