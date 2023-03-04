THE ENTITY WITHIN GAME CONTENT UPDATE 1

Entities

Maps

HUD

Introducing Abilities + Items (TESTING)

Items

Entity Sensor: The most advanced device in the "Item Surveillance Project" facility. This sensor is capable of detecting the distance at which the entity is located. The sensor triggers from 30 meters

Light Interceptor: Due to the attack all the lights are off, but with this item it is possible to turn on a light every 20 seconds.

Survival Flashlight: This flashlight is ideal for camping or adventures in the middle of the forest. Its brightness is 100%

Utility Flashlight: Your everyday flashlight, useful for anything. Its brightness is up to 75%

Car Flashight: A flashlight for emergencies when the car breaks down and it's dark. This Flashlight has a brightness of 30%

Abilities

A Great Start: The first Fusebox is instantly opened. The ability is turned off for the entire match after using it

Chroma Vision: You see colors again

Wide Vision: You are aware of everything around you. Your field of view is increased up to 107º

Too Young for Tiredness: You never doubted yourself and with the adrenaline of the dark you have more energy than before. Too Young for Tiredness increases stamina by up to 40%