1.23.04 patch notes

Nerfs

• Friday's Fast fall is removed (Crouch while mid air)

Friday's melee combo was fun to do, but it was extremely hard to counter given how fast she could land on the ground and do it. This will allow some counter play to her poison->Kick combo.

I think this is a better alternative to nerfing the poison weakness.

Buffs

• Friday's jump velocity changed from 700 to 770 (higher jumps!)

This is a buff to friday's jump height, this also coincidentally makes the melee combo a smidge harder to do, because you'll be higher

BUG FIXES

• Bingo knife forward launch in mid-air did NOT work on other characters in randomizer (Fixed)

• Controller players were unable to swim up or down (fixed)

• Really long server names in the server browser are now capped at 40 characters