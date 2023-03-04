Hotfix 1.03 Changes

NEW FEATURE

can view all previously triggered news scrolls in-match in the ESC menu

OTHER

edited the text of several news scroll stories

smoother control over master volume setting

smoother control over news speed setting

further increased collision check for the click-to-start on the title screen

added a sound effect when opening and closing the controls menu

A big one for a hotfix probably, but every triggered news in the UI can be read at any time now in-match when you open the ESC menu. Just highlight the news and read away to your heart's content! This was based on feedback from multiple people, including my partner, so it seemed like something I should implement.

Smoother control in the settings is based on direct feedback from the community as well. Thanks for the suggestion and I hope it feels better!

Happy Fracking,

Kyle