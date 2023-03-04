Difficulty adjustment patch

Redeals added to Pyramid and Relaxed Pyramid

These games had extremely low win rates (Pyramid had 0 wins in over 4000 games). Turns out that it's common that redeals are allowed in these variants. Thus, Pyramid now allows 2 redeals and Relaxed Pyramid allows 1. I will also be resetting the global stats on these variants so that I can accurately measure the difficulty of them with the redeals.

Full change list