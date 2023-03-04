Difficulty adjustment patch

Redeals added to Pyramid and Relaxed Pyramid
These games had extremely low win rates (Pyramid had 0 wins in over 4000 games). Turns out that it's common that redeals are allowed in these variants. Thus, Pyramid now allows 2 redeals and Relaxed Pyramid allows 1. I will also be resetting the global stats on these variants so that I can accurately measure the difficulty of them with the redeals.
Full change list
- Agnes Bernauer: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- All in a Row: Changed difficulty from Very Hard to Hopeless
- Aunt Mary: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard
- Baker's Dozen: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Baroness II: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Big FreeCell: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
- Castles in Spain: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
- Four Seasons: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Golf (Traditional): Changed difficulty from Hopeless to Very Hard
- Josephine: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Martha: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Easy
- Nestor: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Penguin: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
- Pyramid: Added 2 redeals
- Rainbow: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
- Relaxed Pyramid: Added 1 redeal
- Simple Pairs: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard
- Spider (2 suits): Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
- Spiderette (4 suits): Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hopeless
- Stonewall: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
- Three Blind Mice II: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
- Two Cells: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard
Changed files in this update