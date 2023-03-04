 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 4 March 2023

Difficulty adjustment patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Redeals added to Pyramid and Relaxed Pyramid

These games had extremely low win rates (Pyramid had 0 wins in over 4000 games). Turns out that it's common that redeals are allowed in these variants. Thus, Pyramid now allows 2 redeals and Relaxed Pyramid allows 1. I will also be resetting the global stats on these variants so that I can accurately measure the difficulty of them with the redeals.

Full change list

  • Agnes Bernauer: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • All in a Row: Changed difficulty from Very Hard to Hopeless
  • Aunt Mary: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard
  • Baker's Dozen: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Baroness II: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Big FreeCell: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
  • Castles in Spain: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
  • Four Seasons: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Golf (Traditional): Changed difficulty from Hopeless to Very Hard
  • Josephine: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Martha: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Easy
  • Nestor: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Penguin: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
  • Pyramid: Added 2 redeals
  • Rainbow: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
  • Relaxed Pyramid: Added 1 redeal
  • Simple Pairs: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard
  • Spider (2 suits): Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
  • Spiderette (4 suits): Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hopeless
  • Stonewall: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
  • Three Blind Mice II: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
  • Two Cells: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard

