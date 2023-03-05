Weekly update - March 5

2 new store displays
- A slushy machine
- A newspaper stand
- Request a fill at the display
- Drive more sales at your gas station
- Can be purchased from the vendor that visits your gas station
New stove functionality
- Can cook 1 item at a time
- Food cooks automatically. No more cook button
Fix
- Brighter interior lights (The lights with light switch)
- Implemented fix for vehicle tow
- Gas station customer will not get stuck after getting a pop from the pop machine
Changed files in this update