Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 5 March 2023

Weekly update - March 5

2 new store displays

  • A slushy machine
  • A newspaper stand
  • Request a fill at the display
  • Drive more sales at your gas station
  • Can be purchased from the vendor that visits your gas station

New stove functionality

  • Can cook 1 item at a time
  • Food cooks automatically. No more cook button

Fix

  • Brighter interior lights (The lights with light switch)
  • Implemented fix for vehicle tow
  • Gas station customer will not get stuck after getting a pop from the pop machine

