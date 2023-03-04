 Skip to content

DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 4 March 2023

Patch v0.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added directional pad to move the characters
  • Fixed A & B buttons
  • Fixed Putin's specials
  • Fixed border map position
  • Balanced all characters attacks damages and hit radius
  • Removed the fact that Kim gains health point when doing the mocking
  • Improved Hitler heavy & light punch animation and hit confirmation

