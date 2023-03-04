- Added directional pad to move the characters
- Fixed A & B buttons
- Fixed Putin's specials
- Fixed border map position
- Balanced all characters attacks damages and hit radius
- Removed the fact that Kim gains health point when doing the mocking
- Improved Hitler heavy & light punch animation and hit confirmation
DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 4 March 2023
Patch v0.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
