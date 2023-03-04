Update v0.18.470

We proudly announce that we finally finished first music tracks from our own production and upcoming game soundtrack.
We focus on post-apocalyptic synth waves mood with the tiny feels of hope :-)
New tracks are: Main menu theme and gameplay atmospheric background variations
Change log:
- fixed: can’t use item in hand when too close to a wall
- added new enemy: Lowlife Brute
- added: main menu and in-game music (on/off in settings)
- updated: Bone Crusher’s attack time and damage
- added: prototype of Slot Machine in Lost Wings City
- added: more items in default inventory (when you fresh start)
- added: quick in-game tutorial (on/off in settings)
- fixed: Craftbook UI for 4K
- fixed: a few minor bugs
- added: new starting quests (look for the letter in your inventory and read its description)
Changed files in this update