 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plains of Pain update for 4 March 2023

Update v0.18.470

Share · View all patches · Build 10692357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We proudly announce that we finally finished first music tracks from our own production and upcoming game soundtrack.

We focus on post-apocalyptic synth waves mood with the tiny feels of hope :-)

New tracks are: Main menu theme and gameplay atmospheric background variations

Change log:

  • fixed: can’t use item in hand when too close to a wall
  • added new enemy: Lowlife Brute
  • added: main menu and in-game music (on/off in settings)
  • updated: Bone Crusher’s attack time and damage
  • added: prototype of Slot Machine in Lost Wings City
  • added: more items in default inventory (when you fresh start)
  • added: quick in-game tutorial (on/off in settings)
  • fixed: Craftbook UI for 4K
  • fixed: a few minor bugs
  • added: new starting quests (look for the letter in your inventory and read its description)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2218971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link