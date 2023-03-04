Update 23 Arrives! The One Who Cooks Well, Fights Well...

Hi everyone,
We are ready with the new update. The highlight of this update is cooking. There is a new skill called cooking and there are 30 recipes to cook. 18 new major effects that last for a few days are introduced as well.
We also made some important changes regarding game balance. The hero now earns two skill points per level up instead of one. This enhances diversity of character builds.
Note that the older saves will not work with this update. The older version can be found under beta at the client.
See below the details.
Version 0.80.15
ADDITIONS
Cooking screen and cooking skill added. You can access the cooking screen with "Alchemy & Cooking" button at the bottom right of the main hud. New recipes are learned with every level of cooking skill.
38 new food added. 30 of them are prepared food which can be cooked by hero. 8 of them are raw food.
- Grilled Rabbit Steak
- Green Salad
- Carrot Soup
- Mutton Skewer
- Farmer's Bread
- Grilled Red Fish
- Grilled Rat Meat
- Rabbit Stew
- Fried Egg
- Grilled Venison Steak
- Tomato Soup
- Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese
- Apple Pie
- Potato Soup
- Strawberry Cookie
- Raddish Salad
- Gardener's Salad
- Fried Carrot Balls
- Grilled Boar Steak
- Jug of Honey Milk
- Grilled Mackerel
- Venison Stew
- Boar Stew
- Grilled Sea Trout
- Gardener's Lunch
- Grilled Snake Meat
- Vegetable Soup
- Fruit Skewers with Honey
- Lobster Stew
- Grilled Shark Meat
- Raddish
- Jug of Milk
- Jug of Olive Oil
- Tomato
18 positive major effects added. These effects come from the prepared food and are beneficial to the hero. They last for 3-5 days.
- Well Fed: +1 to all attributes
- Keen Eye: +4 ranged attack
- Steady Hands: +4 melee attack
- Vigorous Meal: +0.2 Stamina Regeneration
- Mental Clarity: +5 Mind Resistance
- Nature's Gift: +5 Nature Resistance
- Resilience: +5 Elemental Resistance
- Warrior's Rage: +1 Melee Damage
- Sage's Rage: +1 Elemental Damage
- Hunter's Rage: +1 Ranged Damage
- Beast Might: +20 to Load Capacity
- Deadly Reflexes: +10 Critical Hit Chance
- Thief's Wish: +10 to All Thievery Checks
- Steady Feet: +4 Defense
- Euphoria: +10% to Speechcraft Checks
- Bloodlust: +2 Melee Damage
- Thunderlust: +2 Elemental Damage
- Marksman's Precision: +2 Ranged Damage
Tapeworm disease added: This disease comes from eating raw meat.
Special food shops added to the taverns. They sell only prepared food. The hero can access them through tavern keeper's menu.
New suffixes added that improve luck stat. They come up with the rings.
CHANGES
- The hero earns two skill points per level instead of one. But he can put only one point to a skill per level.
- Changed the "Alchemy" button at the bottom menu to "Alchemy & Cooking".
- Bravery skill perks changed. Competent and specialist perks give luck.
- There are two types of food now. Raw food and prepared food.
- Crafting potions will give more experience points.
- Luck is added to character sheet.
- Berserk potion now has 20% bleed chance on hit. It has 3 powers; +25% damage, +20% bleed, +10 speed
- Changed zodiac sign bonuses.
FIXES
- Fixed a rare issue where sometimes pressing left mouse button and keyboard shortcut for activating the spell at the same time, causes the spell not to cast properly.
- Fixed an issue where some of the Talent Stones' cooldowns don't reset after leaving the battlemap or dungeon.
- Fixed lemon icon. It was showing pear instead of lemon.
- Fixed an issue where a major effect was not saved.
- Fixed an issue where healthy sheeps were not dropping more food.
- Fixed an issue where selling health potions to the towns with epidemic had no effect.
- Fixed the name of the "Golem Heart". It was written as "Metal Heart" in some places and showing wrong icon.
