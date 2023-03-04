Update 23 Arrives! The One Who Cooks Well, Fights Well...

Hi everyone,

We are ready with the new update. The highlight of this update is cooking. There is a new skill called cooking and there are 30 recipes to cook. 18 new major effects that last for a few days are introduced as well.

We also made some important changes regarding game balance. The hero now earns two skill points per level up instead of one. This enhances diversity of character builds.

Note that the older saves will not work with this update. The older version can be found under beta at the client.

See below the details.

Version 0.80.15

ADDITIONS

Cooking screen and cooking skill added. You can access the cooking screen with "Alchemy & Cooking" button at the bottom right of the main hud. New recipes are learned with every level of cooking skill.

38 new food added. 30 of them are prepared food which can be cooked by hero. 8 of them are raw food.

Grilled Rabbit Steak

Green Salad

Carrot Soup

Mutton Skewer

Farmer's Bread

Grilled Red Fish

Grilled Rat Meat

Rabbit Stew

Fried Egg

Grilled Venison Steak

Tomato Soup

Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese

Apple Pie

Potato Soup

Strawberry Cookie

Raddish Salad

Gardener's Salad

Fried Carrot Balls

Grilled Boar Steak

Jug of Honey Milk

Grilled Mackerel

Venison Stew

Boar Stew

Grilled Sea Trout

Gardener's Lunch

Grilled Snake Meat

Vegetable Soup

Fruit Skewers with Honey

Lobster Stew

Grilled Shark Meat

Raddish

Jug of Milk

Jug of Olive Oil

Tomato

18 positive major effects added. These effects come from the prepared food and are beneficial to the hero. They last for 3-5 days.

Well Fed: +1 to all attributes

+1 to all attributes Keen Eye: +4 ranged attack

+4 ranged attack Steady Hands: +4 melee attack

+4 melee attack Vigorous Meal: +0.2 Stamina Regeneration

+0.2 Stamina Regeneration Mental Clarity: +5 Mind Resistance

+5 Mind Resistance Nature's Gift: +5 Nature Resistance

+5 Nature Resistance Resilience: +5 Elemental Resistance

+5 Elemental Resistance Warrior's Rage: +1 Melee Damage

+1 Melee Damage Sage's Rage: +1 Elemental Damage

+1 Elemental Damage Hunter's Rage: +1 Ranged Damage

+1 Ranged Damage Beast Might: +20 to Load Capacity

+20 to Load Capacity Deadly Reflexes: +10 Critical Hit Chance

+10 Critical Hit Chance Thief's Wish: +10 to All Thievery Checks

+10 to All Thievery Checks Steady Feet: +4 Defense

+4 Defense Euphoria: +10% to Speechcraft Checks

+10% to Speechcraft Checks Bloodlust: +2 Melee Damage

+2 Melee Damage Thunderlust: +2 Elemental Damage

+2 Elemental Damage Marksman's Precision: +2 Ranged Damage

Tapeworm disease added: This disease comes from eating raw meat.

Special food shops added to the taverns. They sell only prepared food. The hero can access them through tavern keeper's menu.

New suffixes added that improve luck stat. They come up with the rings.

CHANGES

The hero earns two skill points per level instead of one. But he can put only one point to a skill per level.

Changed the "Alchemy" button at the bottom menu to "Alchemy & Cooking".

Bravery skill perks changed. Competent and specialist perks give luck.

There are two types of food now. Raw food and prepared food.

Crafting potions will give more experience points.

Luck is added to character sheet.

Berserk potion now has 20% bleed chance on hit. It has 3 powers; +25% damage, +20% bleed, +10 speed

Changed zodiac sign bonuses.

FIXES